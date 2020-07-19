All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

749 North ORLANDO Avenue

749 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

749 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the heart of bustling West Hollywood, this contemporary architectural home is the perfect mix of urban living and the California lifestyle steps from Melrose Place. Upon stepping into this 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom home, you are immediately greeted with a warm and bright and spacious two story family room and a dramatic metal and glass staircase. The open floor plan seamlessly connects to a gourmet chef's kitchen complete with Miton cabinets, Thermadore stainless steel appliances and two islands with waterfall Ceaserstone counters. Sliding doors that pocket into the wall provide spectacular flow from the kitchen and family room to the large grassy lot complete with a negative edge pool and spa. The second level boasts an open floor plan with a light-filled living area large bedrooms, each en-suite. A sophisticated master suite is complete with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and gorgeous bathroom appointed with designer fixtures and soaking tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
749 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 749 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
749 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 749 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
