749 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the heart of bustling West Hollywood, this contemporary architectural home is the perfect mix of urban living and the California lifestyle steps from Melrose Place. Upon stepping into this 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom home, you are immediately greeted with a warm and bright and spacious two story family room and a dramatic metal and glass staircase. The open floor plan seamlessly connects to a gourmet chef's kitchen complete with Miton cabinets, Thermadore stainless steel appliances and two islands with waterfall Ceaserstone counters. Sliding doors that pocket into the wall provide spectacular flow from the kitchen and family room to the large grassy lot complete with a negative edge pool and spa. The second level boasts an open floor plan with a light-filled living area large bedrooms, each en-suite. A sophisticated master suite is complete with a fireplace, large walk-in closet, and gorgeous bathroom appointed with designer fixtures and soaking tub.