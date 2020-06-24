All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1

747 S New Hampshire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

747 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Studio Apartments in Korea Town - Property Id: 102166

Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, So Much Character! Spacious Kitchen features designer backsplash and new appliances! Bathroom is spacious and features extra deep soaking tub and stylish tile floors. Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today! **Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102166
Property Id 102166

(RLNE4728109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have any available units?
747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have?
Some of 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 offer parking?
No, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1 has units with dishwashers.
