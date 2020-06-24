747 S New Hampshire Ave. 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Studio Apartments in Korea Town - Property Id: 102166



Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, So Much Character! Spacious Kitchen features designer backsplash and new appliances! Bathroom is spacious and features extra deep soaking tub and stylish tile floors. Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today! **Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**

Property Id 102166



(RLNE4728109)