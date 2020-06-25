All apartments in Los Angeles
746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2

746 1/2 S Ridgeley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

746 1/2 S Ridgeley Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Offers $500 one time move in discount if you move in until end of April!

Come and see this pretty 940-square-foot apartment in the Mid-City West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. This unfurnished apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and street parking at the front and behind the building. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands to and from Downtown West Hollywood do not require a car as they can easily be done easily on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. Going to and from nearby public parks to do some fun outdoor activities, are conveniently accessible from the house. The wrought iron gated apartment features a small balcony, premium hardwood floors all throughout, high ceilings with recessed lightings, and wide casement/bay windows with blinds, that make the interior spacious, relaxing, bright, and well-ventilated. The already installed forced air heating and air conditioning adds assurance that living here is warm and cozy especially during cool nights. Its charming kitchen has stylish rustic cabinetry for storage, smooth glossy counters with backsplash, and modern stainless steel appliances like microwave, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfortable and well-lit with large windows that allow ample natural light to enter. It also has closets for storage space for clothing and other stuff. The bathrooms are exquisitely furnished with silver bathroom fixtures, vanity with a sink mounted with an exquisitely carved frame mirror, drawers, and a curtain partitioned shower/tub. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with $500 deposit per pet.

Nearby parks: Hancock Park, Price Playground, and West Wilshire Recreation Center.

Walk Score: 94

Nearby Schools:
Hancock Park Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 8/10
John Burroug

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have any available units?
746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have?
Some of 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 offer parking?
No, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have a pool?
No, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
