746 1/2 S. Ridgeley Drive Unit 1/2

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Offers $500 one time move in discount if you move in until end of April!



Come and see this pretty 940-square-foot apartment in the Mid-City West neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. This unfurnished apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and street parking at the front and behind the building. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise and is also very bikeable. This means that daily errands to and from Downtown West Hollywood do not require a car as they can easily be done easily on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and good bike lanes. Going to and from nearby public parks to do some fun outdoor activities, are conveniently accessible from the house. The wrought iron gated apartment features a small balcony, premium hardwood floors all throughout, high ceilings with recessed lightings, and wide casement/bay windows with blinds, that make the interior spacious, relaxing, bright, and well-ventilated. The already installed forced air heating and air conditioning adds assurance that living here is warm and cozy especially during cool nights. Its charming kitchen has stylish rustic cabinetry for storage, smooth glossy counters with backsplash, and modern stainless steel appliances like microwave, dishwasher, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfortable and well-lit with large windows that allow ample natural light to enter. It also has closets for storage space for clothing and other stuff. The bathrooms are exquisitely furnished with silver bathroom fixtures, vanity with a sink mounted with an exquisitely carved frame mirror, drawers, and a curtain partitioned shower/tub. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks: Hancock Park, Price Playground, and West Wilshire Recreation Center.



Walk Score: 94



Nearby Schools:

Hancock Park Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 8/10

John Burroug



