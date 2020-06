Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently remodeled Ranch Style ADU! Great open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The kitchen has new granite counter tops, cabinets, and appliances and opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout. One bedroom and a full bath. Also included is a laundry room with a new washer and dryer. The unit also has it's own driveway and backyard.