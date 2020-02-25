7401 Jellico St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

A stunning House in Lake Balboa has opened and now available for rent. - This home is a charmer, nicely updated with hardwood floors and modern paint, the home boasts a stunning rustic fireplace for those chilly winter days, a nice size kitchen, a large laundry room with washer and dryer included, beautifully updated bathroom and a nice size bedrooms, the master bedroom boast a wall to wall closet with a wet bar. The yard is an entertainers dream, enough space for that summer BBQs with BBQ and fire pit included as well as separate space for your very own vegetable and fruit garden, fruit trees, and grape vines already included in this beautiful home! DO NOT WAIT! excellent location, close to shopping and freeways!



(RLNE4844232)