All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7401 Jellico St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7401 Jellico St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

7401 Jellico St

7401 Jellico Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7401 Jellico Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
A stunning House in Lake Balboa has opened and now available for rent. - This home is a charmer, nicely updated with hardwood floors and modern paint, the home boasts a stunning rustic fireplace for those chilly winter days, a nice size kitchen, a large laundry room with washer and dryer included, beautifully updated bathroom and a nice size bedrooms, the master bedroom boast a wall to wall closet with a wet bar. The yard is an entertainers dream, enough space for that summer BBQs with BBQ and fire pit included as well as separate space for your very own vegetable and fruit garden, fruit trees, and grape vines already included in this beautiful home! DO NOT WAIT! excellent location, close to shopping and freeways!

(RLNE4844232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Jellico St have any available units?
7401 Jellico St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Jellico St have?
Some of 7401 Jellico St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Jellico St currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Jellico St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Jellico St pet-friendly?
No, 7401 Jellico St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7401 Jellico St offer parking?
No, 7401 Jellico St does not offer parking.
Does 7401 Jellico St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 Jellico St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Jellico St have a pool?
No, 7401 Jellico St does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Jellico St have accessible units?
No, 7401 Jellico St does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Jellico St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7401 Jellico St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College