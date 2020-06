740 NORWAY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, MOVE IN CONDITION, MID CENTURY TWO STORY HOME IN THE HEART TO BRENTWOOD. UPSTAIRS FEATURES THE OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN WHICH INCLUDES LARGE LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, KITCHEN, TWO BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH. DINING AREA AND BACK BEDROOM OPEN TO A VERY ZEN BACKYARD WITH AMPLE PATIO, DECK AND OUTDOOR DINING AREAS AS WELL AS MATURE TREES TO INSURE PRIVACY. DOWNSTAIRS INCLUDES 3RD BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, (POSSIBLE OFFICE OR SMALL DEN), FULL LAUNDRY ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE TWO CAR GARAGE. THE LOCATION IS A+++ WITH EASY ACCESS TO BRENTWOOD AREA SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. TRANQUIL CANYON LIVING AT ITS BEST.