Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

735 w. 19th st. 3

735 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

735 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 3 Available 04/15/20 i bedroom Studio apartment near the ocean - Property Id: 258070

A studio with its own side yard and parking. It has a separate bedroom and separate tv room.
A storage room could be made available (price not included in studio price)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258070
Property Id 258070

(RLNE5690955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have any available units?
735 w. 19th st. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have?
Some of 735 w. 19th st. 3's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 w. 19th st. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
735 w. 19th st. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 w. 19th st. 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 w. 19th st. 3 is pet friendly.
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 offer parking?
Yes, 735 w. 19th st. 3 offers parking.
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 w. 19th st. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have a pool?
No, 735 w. 19th st. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have accessible units?
No, 735 w. 19th st. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 w. 19th st. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

