735 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 3 Available 04/15/20 i bedroom Studio apartment near the ocean - Property Id: 258070
A studio with its own side yard and parking. It has a separate bedroom and separate tv room. A storage room could be made available (price not included in studio price) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258070 Property Id 258070
(RLNE5690955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 735 w. 19th st. 3 have any available units?
735 w. 19th st. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.