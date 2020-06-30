7330 Jumilla Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath family home in a great neighborhood of Winnetka! You will find meticulously kept mature landscaping in front and back. As you enter there is a cozy fireplace in the living room that will allow you to enjoy the cold winter nights. The kitchen has a new Whirlpool 5 burner built in gas stove, Maytag gas oven and GE dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room inside with a large sink that will be appreciated. The Master Suite has a large closet and bathroom with a shower. The 2 bedrooms each have a large closets and share a bathroom with a spa/tub/shower, large counter and built in cabinets. The back yard is spacious with a large patio for all your family entertaining. There is a 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. This home has dual pane windows, a sprinkler system and the gardener is included!