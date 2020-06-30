All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

7330 Jumilla Avenue

7330 Jumilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Jumilla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath family home in a great neighborhood of Winnetka! You will find meticulously kept mature landscaping in front and back. As you enter there is a cozy fireplace in the living room that will allow you to enjoy the cold winter nights. The kitchen has a new Whirlpool 5 burner built in gas stove, Maytag gas oven and GE dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room inside with a large sink that will be appreciated. The Master Suite has a large closet and bathroom with a shower. The 2 bedrooms each have a large closets and share a bathroom with a spa/tub/shower, large counter and built in cabinets. The back yard is spacious with a large patio for all your family entertaining. There is a 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking in the driveway. This home has dual pane windows, a sprinkler system and the gardener is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have any available units?
7330 Jumilla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have?
Some of 7330 Jumilla Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Jumilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Jumilla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Jumilla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7330 Jumilla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Jumilla Avenue offers parking.
Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Jumilla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7330 Jumilla Avenue has a pool.
Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7330 Jumilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Jumilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 Jumilla Avenue has units with dishwashers.

