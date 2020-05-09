All apartments in Los Angeles
733 North CITRUS Avenue

733 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

733 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly completed Spanish Contemporary home exquisitely designed with luxury fixtures & finishes. This rare offering features an open floor plan and beautifully designed custom cook's kitchen with high-end appliances. The owner spared no expense building a quality home with extraordinary details: from handmade, imported Talavera and Saltillo tiles; to solid, ~-inch oak floors and a large master bedroom suite with his & her closets and a mother-of-pearl shower wall. A private balcony overlooks a luxuriously landscaped back yard with an oversized pool, outdoor shower, and a cabana for indoor/outdoor entertaining and the ultimate California living experience.The home is located within walking distance to some of LA's best restaurants on Melrose and Highland: a 3 minutes' walk to Mozza & Pizzeria Mozza; and less than a minute to Eric Bost's eagerly anticipated Auburn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
733 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 733 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
733 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 733 North CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 733 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 North CITRUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 733 North CITRUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 733 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 733 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 North CITRUS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
