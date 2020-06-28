7328 Kentwood Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking

*This Westchester 4+3 is Great for multiple families.



*Need a RECORDING STUDIO this is a great opportunity to have access to your home studio, consisting of 460 sqft... Could be used as an office or whatever your needs.



*New LADOT Transit's Line 473B-dubbed the Playa Vista Express. Gives Westchester area residents who work downtown LA a direct and convenient transit option for their daily commutes.

It will provide direct peak morning and evening commute times.



Close to *beaches *Westside shopping *Playa Vista Runway *Howard Hughes Center *The new NFL Stadium *Otis of Art College *Loyola Marymount University *Westchester *Golf Silicon Beach *Marina Del Rey *EASY access to LAX.