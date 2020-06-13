All apartments in Los Angeles
7326 Baird Avenue

7326 Baird Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

7326 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Very Walkable rated Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.

The unit’s bright and comfy with bright colors interior boasts of many windows that let in plenty of natural light, recessed lighting, and polished hardwood flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned wooden cabinetry with ample storage space, and an oven/range. Built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. Pedestal sink, and shower/tub combo, and an enclosed shower stall furnished its bathrooms. Central air conditioning and gas heating are installed for climate control.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 3 pets, 25 lbs. below are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.

It comes with 5 to 6 cars driveway parking, balcony, and a huge fenced front and back yard.

The tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Open to Section 8 applicants.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 78

Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center, and Yarmouth Dog Park.

Bus lines:
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile
163/162 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
169 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5841029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Baird Avenue have any available units?
7326 Baird Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 Baird Avenue have?
Some of 7326 Baird Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Baird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Baird Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Baird Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7326 Baird Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7326 Baird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7326 Baird Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7326 Baird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7326 Baird Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Baird Avenue have a pool?
No, 7326 Baird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7326 Baird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7326 Baird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Baird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7326 Baird Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
