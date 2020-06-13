7326 Baird Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Lovely, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex/triplex home property rental on the Very Walkable rated Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA.



The unit’s bright and comfy with bright colors interior boasts of many windows that let in plenty of natural light, recessed lighting, and polished hardwood flooring. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned wooden cabinetry with ample storage space, and an oven/range. Built-in closets in its comfy bedrooms. Pedestal sink, and shower/tub combo, and an enclosed shower stall furnished its bathrooms. Central air conditioning and gas heating are installed for climate control.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 3 pets, 25 lbs. below are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property.



It comes with 5 to 6 cars driveway parking, balcony, and a huge fenced front and back yard.



The tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Open to Section 8 applicants.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 78



Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center, and Yarmouth Dog Park.



Bus lines:

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 mile

163/162 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

169 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



