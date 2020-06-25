7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

With mid century vibes, this spacious and light-filled home is set back on a huge, private and gated lot. The home features a bright living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Open to the kitchen and dining room, the upstairs has walls of windows which truly brings nature in. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a large bathroom with three sinks, separate shower & soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms on the lower level share a full bath and a generously-sized family room. The family room includes a huge built-in flat-screen projection system and tons of storage. Set on a half-acre lot in a celebrity neighborhood, you can take in views of the Hollywood sign from the expansive, tiered grounds. With winding paths and multiple patio areas, this home is ideal for entertaining or just relaxing in nature. Will consider small to medium pet. Available June 1. Minimum 12 Month Lease Term, Maximum 15 month lease term.