7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

Location

7324 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
With mid century vibes, this spacious and light-filled home is set back on a huge, private and gated lot. The home features a bright living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Open to the kitchen and dining room, the upstairs has walls of windows which truly brings nature in. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a large bathroom with three sinks, separate shower & soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms on the lower level share a full bath and a generously-sized family room. The family room includes a huge built-in flat-screen projection system and tons of storage. Set on a half-acre lot in a celebrity neighborhood, you can take in views of the Hollywood sign from the expansive, tiered grounds. With winding paths and multiple patio areas, this home is ideal for entertaining or just relaxing in nature. Will consider small to medium pet. Available June 1. Minimum 12 Month Lease Term, Maximum 15 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
No, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
