7270 Hillside Avenue

Amenities
Situated only steps away from Runyon Canyon Park, just above world famous Hollywood Boulevard, this spacious studio
condominium with newly renovated laminate flooring throughout is for lease in a prime location for entertainment, fine dining,
outdoor recreation, and is only a few blocks away from the Metro Red Line. The kitchen features plenty of storage, refrigerator,
electric range, microwave, dishwasher, and opens to the living room, which is brightened with natural light from the large sliding
glass doors. There is a wall that separates the various sections of the unit and the sleeping area comfortably fits a queen sized
bed. The full bathroom features a bath tub and separate standing shower. The community has a private pool and spa, secure
assigned parking, and pleasant community area.