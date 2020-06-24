All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7270 Hillside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7270 Hillside Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:43 AM

7270 Hillside Avenue

7270 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7270 Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Situated only steps away from Runyon Canyon Park, just above world famous Hollywood Boulevard, this spacious studio
condominium with newly renovated laminate flooring throughout is for lease in a prime location for entertainment, fine dining,
outdoor recreation, and is only a few blocks away from the Metro Red Line. The kitchen features plenty of storage, refrigerator,
electric range, microwave, dishwasher, and opens to the living room, which is brightened with natural light from the large sliding
glass doors. There is a wall that separates the various sections of the unit and the sleeping area comfortably fits a queen sized
bed. The full bathroom features a bath tub and separate standing shower. The community has a private pool and spa, secure
assigned parking, and pleasant community area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
7270 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7270 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 7270 Hillside Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7270 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7270 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7270 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 7270 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7270 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7270 Hillside Avenue has a pool.
Does 7270 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7270 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 Hillside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College