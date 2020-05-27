724 NOWITA Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Wonderful Venice Walk Street Home! Located on one of the most coveted walk streets in Venice, this partially furnished, beautifully appointed 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom family home has it all including a chefs kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. On the main level there is a bonus room that could be great for a den, office or TV room. Both bedrooms upstairs are ensuite and are master in size with walk-in closets. The main master has a front balcony, and a stunning bathroom. Live in comfort with central AC & Heat, double pained windows, surround sound, security cameras, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Just a few blocks from local shops, Erewhon's Market, and amazing restaurants on Abbot Kinney, Rose & Lincoln Blvd. Take a stroll to the farmer's market on Tuesday's and enjoy the California sun!