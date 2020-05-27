All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
724 NOWITA Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 NOWITA Place

724 E Nowita Pl · No Longer Available
Location

724 E Nowita Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Wonderful Venice Walk Street Home! Located on one of the most coveted walk streets in Venice, this partially furnished, beautifully appointed 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom family home has it all including a chefs kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom cabinets. On the main level there is a bonus room that could be great for a den, office or TV room. Both bedrooms upstairs are ensuite and are master in size with walk-in closets. The main master has a front balcony, and a stunning bathroom. Live in comfort with central AC & Heat, double pained windows, surround sound, security cameras, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light throughout. Just a few blocks from local shops, Erewhon's Market, and amazing restaurants on Abbot Kinney, Rose & Lincoln Blvd. Take a stroll to the farmer's market on Tuesday's and enjoy the California sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 NOWITA Place have any available units?
724 NOWITA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 NOWITA Place have?
Some of 724 NOWITA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 NOWITA Place currently offering any rent specials?
724 NOWITA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 NOWITA Place pet-friendly?
No, 724 NOWITA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 724 NOWITA Place offer parking?
Yes, 724 NOWITA Place offers parking.
Does 724 NOWITA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 NOWITA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 NOWITA Place have a pool?
No, 724 NOWITA Place does not have a pool.
Does 724 NOWITA Place have accessible units?
No, 724 NOWITA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 724 NOWITA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 NOWITA Place has units with dishwashers.
