723 Levering Ave 1/2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

723 Levering Ave 1/2

723 Levering Ave · No Longer Available
Location

723 Levering Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 1/2 Available 09/01/20 MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA STUDIO IN WESTWOOD - Property Id: 245876

UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED - OWNER PAYS WATER

In the Heart of Westwood! MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA!
Spacious studio apartment
Private balcony
$1850/month
Stove and refrigerator included
Parking space INCLUDED (No extra charge)
Available for September 2020 move-ins!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245876
Property Id 245876

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5645670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have any available units?
723 Levering Ave 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have?
Some of 723 Levering Ave 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Levering Ave 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
723 Levering Ave 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Levering Ave 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 offers parking.
Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have a pool?
No, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Levering Ave 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Levering Ave 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

