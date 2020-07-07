723 Levering Ave 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA STUDIO IN WESTWOOD - Property Id: 245876

UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED - OWNER PAYS WATER



UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED - OWNER PAYS WATER



In the Heart of Westwood! MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA!

Spacious studio apartment

Private balcony

$1850/month

Stove and refrigerator included

Parking space INCLUDED (No extra charge)

Available for September 2020 move-ins!!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245876

No Dogs Allowed



