723 Levering Ave 1/2

Unit 1/2 Available 09/01/20 MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA STUDIO IN WESTWOOD - Property Id: 245876
UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED - OWNER PAYS WATER
In the Heart of Westwood! MEGA-CLOSE TO UCLA! Spacious studio apartment Private balcony $1850/month Stove and refrigerator included Parking space INCLUDED (No extra charge) Available for September 2020 move-ins!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245876 Property Id 245876
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
