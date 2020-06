Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come enjoy living in the Hollywood Hills in this quiet, perfectly perched 2 + 2 + so much more! This clean mid-century 2-story features new paint, new windows and sliders, hardwood floors and sweeping views. Walking distance to Runyon Canyon, with all appliances included. Bring your dreams and imagination to create your new home!