717 West 33rd Street

Gorgeous Ocean View!! Enjoy this upstairs gem with views of Cabrillo Beach, the mountains, The Vincent Thomas Bridge. Fresh paint throughout for a nice clean touch. The kitchen is a must see with beautiful wooden cabinets, elegant light fixture, stainless steel stove. Plenty of pretty granite counter tops for all of your cooking needs. Bedrooms come with huge closets. Enjoy your spare time in the courtyard area or on your balcony overlooking the beach. For your convenience this unit comes with a carport and has a laundry room onsite. Enjoy short walks to Cabrillo Beach and Aquarium. Close to Point Fermin Magnet School and San Pedro High School Olguin Campus. This property is on a self showing feature where you just register on harborpm.com where it says "enter property yourself" and you can go see the unit at your own convenience.



