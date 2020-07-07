All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:16 PM

717 West 33rd Street

Location

717 West 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous Ocean View!! Enjoy this upstairs gem with views of Cabrillo Beach, the mountains, The Vincent Thomas Bridge. Fresh paint throughout for a nice clean touch. The kitchen is a must see with beautiful wooden cabinets, elegant light fixture, stainless steel stove. Plenty of pretty granite counter tops for all of your cooking needs. Bedrooms come with huge closets. Enjoy your spare time in the courtyard area or on your balcony overlooking the beach. For your convenience this unit comes with a carport and has a laundry room onsite. Enjoy short walks to Cabrillo Beach and Aquarium. Close to Point Fermin Magnet School and San Pedro High School Olguin Campus. This property is on a self showing feature where you just register on harborpm.com where it says "enter property yourself" and you can go see the unit at your own convenience.

To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. Call the office for more information (310)831-0123.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 West 33rd Street have any available units?
717 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 West 33rd Street have?
Some of 717 West 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
717 West 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 717 West 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 717 West 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 717 West 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 717 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 717 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 717 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 717 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

