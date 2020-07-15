All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 VENICE Boulevard

715 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

715 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Surround yourself with sleek luxury in this New Construction home moments from Abbot Kinney in Venice! The open-concept main level blends the indoor and outdoor living spaces, with perpendicular sliding door panels that open to your own private central courtyard, truly embracing the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. Tall ceilings, open kitchen with island, and warm wood floors adorn the main living area, while two light-infused bedrooms complete the main level. Upstairs, the third level is a private sanctuary for the master suite, including a private balcony looking onto the central courtyard and direct access to the rooftop deck for sunbathing by day and stargazing by night. Unique to this project, artists Nancy Monk and Randy West collaborated to create a beautiful facade that captures the essence of Venice. Steps from Abbot Kinney and Lincoln, this home is in one of the hottest neighborhoods on the Westside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 VENICE Boulevard have any available units?
715 VENICE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 VENICE Boulevard have?
Some of 715 VENICE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 VENICE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
715 VENICE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 VENICE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 715 VENICE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 715 VENICE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 715 VENICE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 715 VENICE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 VENICE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 VENICE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 715 VENICE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 715 VENICE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 715 VENICE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 715 VENICE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 VENICE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
