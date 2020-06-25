All apartments in Los Angeles
714 W 31st Street
714 W 31st Street

714 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible views in this spacious studio unit with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. This unit is a standalone structure (two on a lot) and there are no shared walls! There is a private deck for the unit. There is a shared washer/dryer set and a detached garage that is to be used for storage only (no parking).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W 31st Street have any available units?
714 W 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W 31st Street have?
Some of 714 W 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 W 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 W 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 714 W 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 W 31st Street offers parking.
Does 714 W 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W 31st Street have a pool?
No, 714 W 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 W 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 714 W 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 W 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
