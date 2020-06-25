714 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible views in this spacious studio unit with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. This unit is a standalone structure (two on a lot) and there are no shared walls! There is a private deck for the unit. There is a shared washer/dryer set and a detached garage that is to be used for storage only (no parking).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 W 31st Street have any available units?
714 W 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.