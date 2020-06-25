714 W 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible views in this spacious studio unit with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. This unit is a standalone structure (two on a lot) and there are no shared walls! There is a private deck for the unit. There is a shared washer/dryer set and a detached garage that is to be used for storage only (no parking).