7130 Glade Ave Unit M

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

Beautiful West Hills Condo adj 2 Master bedrooms w/baths 1600 sf. - Beautiful Cozy West Hills adj.Condo Security Building with 2 car garage 2 + 3 1600 sq feet, 2 Master bedrooms, 1 w/ private balcony large closet, bathroom and balcony the other with 2 walk in closets,ceiling fan and bath with dual sinks!. Nice Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, living room, family room and dining room. High ceiling in bedrooms, skylights, Washer and Dryer, and Stainless Steel Frig, Private front patio with spa right outside your door. Great area of Canoga Park west of Topanga!



Text or call Lorena for viewing

Lorena Angulo

BRE #01500165

Property Supervisor

LRS Realty and Management

(818)355-0749 Cell

(818)884-5668 Fax



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE2665199)