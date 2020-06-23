All apartments in Los Angeles
7130 Glade Ave Unit M

7130 N Glade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7130 N Glade Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Beautiful West Hills Condo adj 2 Master bedrooms w/baths 1600 sf. - Beautiful Cozy West Hills adj.Condo Security Building with 2 car garage 2 + 3 1600 sq feet, 2 Master bedrooms, 1 w/ private balcony large closet, bathroom and balcony the other with 2 walk in closets,ceiling fan and bath with dual sinks!. Nice Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, living room, family room and dining room. High ceiling in bedrooms, skylights, Washer and Dryer, and Stainless Steel Frig, Private front patio with spa right outside your door. Great area of Canoga Park west of Topanga!

Text or call Lorena for viewing
Lorena Angulo
BRE #01500165
Property Supervisor
LRS Realty and Management
(818)355-0749 Cell
(818)884-5668 Fax

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE2665199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have any available units?
7130 Glade Ave Unit M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have?
Some of 7130 Glade Ave Unit M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 Glade Ave Unit M currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Glade Ave Unit M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Glade Ave Unit M pet-friendly?
No, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M offer parking?
Yes, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M offers parking.
Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have a pool?
No, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M does not have a pool.
Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have accessible units?
No, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Glade Ave Unit M have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 Glade Ave Unit M does not have units with dishwashers.
