7120 Bellaire Avenue

www.bellairecrest.com



*STARTING AT $2650

*PRICES/SQUARE FEET VARY DEPENDING ON UNIT

CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS 818 300 - 6177

7120 Bellaire Ave.

North Hollywood, CA 91605

Brand NEW Building--2018 Construction!

Each luxurious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort.

The central location makes the property close to Valley College, public parks, freeways, public transportation, and shopping.

2and 3 Bedroom apartments

Apartment Features:

Stainless Steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave)

White, shaker style cabinetry

Formal dining area

Spacious walk-in closets

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Waterproof laminate and tile flooring throughout

10ft High ceilings

Large double pane windows

2" wood style blinds

In-Home Washer and Dryer hookups

Large private balconies/patio space in select units

Controlled access 2 car parking with high speed gate entry

Central air conditioning and heating

Community amenities

BBQ area

Recreation room

Convenient elevator access on every floor.

Separate community trash chutes for recyclables

EV Charger available (Dedicated Electric Vehicle Charging Station )

Gated Intercom entry

24 hour video surveillance

On Site Management

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease on approved credit

Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent

$35 credit check fee for every adult (18 and older)

REQUIREMENTS:

* No evictions

* No criminal record

* Combined income should be 2.5x the rent with proof of

income

* No Bankruptcies or Judgements

* Good Credit

* Past 24 months rental reference

*We do not approve out-of-state co-signers

Pets: Cat(s);Dog(s);2 Pet Limit per family

Breed Restriction(No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds) ,Weight restriction(under 15lbs),$500 Deposit

*Availability is first come first serve*

*Pictures may not be of exact floor-plan*

(RLNE4731249)