7120 Bellaire Avenue

www.bellairecrest.com
*STARTING AT $2650
*PRICES/SQUARE FEET VARY DEPENDING ON UNIT
*PICTURES MAY NOT BE OF EXACT FLOOR-PLAN
CALL FOR APPOINTMENTS 818 300 - 6177
7120 Bellaire Ave.
North Hollywood, CA 91605
Brand NEW Building--2018 Construction!
Each luxurious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment home has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort.
The central location makes the property close to Valley College, public parks, freeways, public transportation, and shopping.
2and 3 Bedroom apartments
Apartment Features:
Stainless Steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave)
White, shaker style cabinetry
Formal dining area
Spacious walk-in closets
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Waterproof laminate and tile flooring throughout
10ft High ceilings
Large double pane windows
2" wood style blinds
In-Home Washer and Dryer hookups
Large private balconies/patio space in select units
Controlled access 2 car parking with high speed gate entry
Central air conditioning and heating
Community amenities
BBQ area
Recreation room
Convenient elevator access on every floor.
Separate community trash chutes for recyclables
EV Charger available (Dedicated Electric Vehicle Charging Station )
Gated Intercom entry
24 hour video surveillance
On Site Management
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease on approved credit
Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent
$35 credit check fee for every adult (18 and older)
REQUIREMENTS:
* No evictions
* No criminal record
* Combined income should be 2.5x the rent with proof of
income
* No Bankruptcies or Judgements
* Good Credit
* Past 24 months rental reference
*We do not approve out-of-state co-signers
Pets: Cat(s);Dog(s);2 Pet Limit per family
Breed Restriction(No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds) ,Weight restriction(under 15lbs),$500 Deposit
*Availability is first come first serve*
*Pictures may not be of exact floor-plan*
