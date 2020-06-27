All apartments in Los Angeles
7111 N. Marissa Ave.

7111 N Marisa Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7111 N Marisa Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7109 N Marisa Rd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 - You'd be the first to live in this brand new, 2-story single-family home located in "Brighton" -- a new community in Van Nuys! Kitchen is a perfect entertaining space with Whirlpool stainless microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Open family room, kitchen, and bathroom on the 1st floor. Big master suite and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Other amenities include high-ceilings throughout, washer/dryer, walk-in closet in master, dual sinks in master bath, and dual zone wi-fi HVAC. Cat 5 connections in master bedroom and kitchen. 2-car garage and a full backyard complete the home. Planned tot lot and green picnic area. Easy access to I-405, I-5, US-101, Hwy. 118 and Metrolink(R) stations. Convenient to CSU Northridge, UCLA and Los Angeles Valley College. A block away from shopping, entertainment and dining. Also close to Northridge Fashion Center and Sherman Oaks Galleria. NO PETS!

(RLNE5074400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have any available units?
7111 N. Marissa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have?
Some of 7111 N. Marissa Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 N. Marissa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7111 N. Marissa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 N. Marissa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. offers parking.
Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. has a pool.
Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 N. Marissa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 N. Marissa Ave. has units with dishwashers.
