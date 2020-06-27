7111 N. Marissa Ave.

Amenities

7109 N Marisa Rd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 - You'd be the first to live in this brand new, 2-story single-family home located in "Brighton" -- a new community in Van Nuys! Kitchen is a perfect entertaining space with Whirlpool stainless microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Open family room, kitchen, and bathroom on the 1st floor. Big master suite and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Other amenities include high-ceilings throughout, washer/dryer, walk-in closet in master, dual sinks in master bath, and dual zone wi-fi HVAC. Cat 5 connections in master bedroom and kitchen. 2-car garage and a full backyard complete the home. Planned tot lot and green picnic area. Easy access to I-405, I-5, US-101, Hwy. 118 and Metrolink(R) stations. Convenient to CSU Northridge, UCLA and Los Angeles Valley College. A block away from shopping, entertainment and dining. Also close to Northridge Fashion Center and Sherman Oaks Galleria. NO PETS!



(RLNE5074400)