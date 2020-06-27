All apartments in Los Angeles
7109 Marisa Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

7109 Marisa Road

7109 N Marisa Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7109 N Marisa Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7109 N Marisa Rd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 - You'd be the first to live in this brand new, 2-story single-family home located in "Brighton" -- a new community in Van Nuys! Kitchen is a perfect entertaining space with Whirlpool stainless microwave, dishwasher, range, refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Open family room, kitchen, and bathroom on the 1st floor. Big master suite and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Other amenities include high-ceilings throughout, washer/dryer, walk-in closet in master, dual sinks in master bath, and dual zone wi-fi HVAC. Cat 5 connections in master bedroom and kitchen. 2-car garage and a full backyard complete the home. Planned tot lot and green picnic area. Easy access to I-405, I-5, US-101, Hwy. 118 and Metrolink(R) stations. Convenient to CSU Northridge, UCLA and Los Angeles Valley College. A block away from shopping, entertainment and dining. Also close to Northridge Fashion Center and Sherman Oaks Galleria. NO PETS!

(RLNE5074400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Marisa Road have any available units?
7109 Marisa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Marisa Road have?
Some of 7109 Marisa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Marisa Road currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Marisa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Marisa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Marisa Road is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Marisa Road offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Marisa Road offers parking.
Does 7109 Marisa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 Marisa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Marisa Road have a pool?
Yes, 7109 Marisa Road has a pool.
Does 7109 Marisa Road have accessible units?
No, 7109 Marisa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Marisa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Marisa Road has units with dishwashers.
