Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely Valley West Condo. Beautifully upgraded throughout. Freshly painted interior. Shows light and bright. Prime location, away from busy streets. Second-story. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Vaulted ceiling in the kitchen and living room area. One carport space with plenty of additional open parking (first come first serve).