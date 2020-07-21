709 6th Ave #A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Venice Beach Bungalow - Great location in the Venice Beach area. This townhome style bungalow features the kitchen, dining and living areas downstairs. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and new carpet on stairs and upper level. The Living/dining area is sectioned off and could easily be used as an office space or a den. Two bedrooms and recently updated bathroom are located in the upstairs area. Private patio area in front of home for entertaining and outdoor dining. Pleasant neighbors. Conveniently Located walking distance to the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. Easy to view. Call us about a 10/01 move in incentive.



(RLNE5060897)