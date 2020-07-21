All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

709 6th Ave #A

709 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

709 6th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Venice Beach Bungalow - Great location in the Venice Beach area. This townhome style bungalow features the kitchen, dining and living areas downstairs. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and new carpet on stairs and upper level. The Living/dining area is sectioned off and could easily be used as an office space or a den. Two bedrooms and recently updated bathroom are located in the upstairs area. Private patio area in front of home for entertaining and outdoor dining. Pleasant neighbors. Conveniently Located walking distance to the famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. Easy to view. Call us about a 10/01 move in incentive.

(RLNE5060897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 6th Ave #A have any available units?
709 6th Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 6th Ave #A have?
Some of 709 6th Ave #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 6th Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
709 6th Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 6th Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 6th Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 709 6th Ave #A offer parking?
No, 709 6th Ave #A does not offer parking.
Does 709 6th Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 6th Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 6th Ave #A have a pool?
No, 709 6th Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 709 6th Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 709 6th Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 709 6th Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 6th Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
