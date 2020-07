Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

The Rowan is located smack-dab in the center of Downtown LAs Historic Core. Pre-World War II, this district was the central hub of the city and has sincegone through many transformations. Today, this part of town is known for bustling nightlife, mouth-watering restaurants, and fine art galleries. Check out the Downtown Art Walk on the 2nd Thursday evening of every month to see what local artists are up to!