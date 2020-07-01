All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

707 Marr St. #206

707 Marr Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 Marr Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Updated Top Floor Corner Unit in Prime Venice Location - Completely renovated, designer, top floor corner unit. Located in prime Venice location, just walking distance to hip Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach & bike paths. Enjoy this modern pad that features 9 ft ceilings, open spacious design, Pergo floors w/ cork soundproofing layer, in-ceiling lighting, fully wired for Directv & home theater w/ speakers throughout, recessed lighting & more. Updated kitchen features Corian counter-tops, under lighting for cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gas range & glass backsplash. Updated bathroom features spa-inspired glass & stone shower. This unit receives great natural light & amazing ocean breezes. Newer HVAC, wired alarm, soundproof walls, new baseboard & trim, plumbing for wet bar, in-unit washer/dryer, gas fireplace, Hunter Douglas blinds, side-by-side parking & extra storage. Enjoy the views of palm trees from the living room. Gated building w/ wired intercom/speaker access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5430039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Marr St. #206 have any available units?
707 Marr St. #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Marr St. #206 have?
Some of 707 Marr St. #206's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Marr St. #206 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Marr St. #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Marr St. #206 pet-friendly?
No, 707 Marr St. #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 707 Marr St. #206 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Marr St. #206 offers parking.
Does 707 Marr St. #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Marr St. #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Marr St. #206 have a pool?
No, 707 Marr St. #206 does not have a pool.
Does 707 Marr St. #206 have accessible units?
No, 707 Marr St. #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Marr St. #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Marr St. #206 does not have units with dishwashers.

