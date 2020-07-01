707 Marr St. #206

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Updated Top Floor Corner Unit in Prime Venice Location - Completely renovated, designer, top floor corner unit. Located in prime Venice location, just walking distance to hip Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach & bike paths. Enjoy this modern pad that features 9 ft ceilings, open spacious design, Pergo floors w/ cork soundproofing layer, in-ceiling lighting, fully wired for Directv & home theater w/ speakers throughout, recessed lighting & more. Updated kitchen features Corian counter-tops, under lighting for cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gas range & glass backsplash. Updated bathroom features spa-inspired glass & stone shower. This unit receives great natural light & amazing ocean breezes. Newer HVAC, wired alarm, soundproof walls, new baseboard & trim, plumbing for wet bar, in-unit washer/dryer, gas fireplace, Hunter Douglas blinds, side-by-side parking & extra storage. Enjoy the views of palm trees from the living room. Gated building w/ wired intercom/speaker access.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5430039)