707 Marr St. #206

Amenities
Updated Top Floor Corner Unit in Prime Venice Location - Completely renovated, designer, top floor corner unit. Located in prime Venice location, just walking distance to hip Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach & bike paths. Enjoy this modern pad that features 9 ft ceilings, open spacious design, Pergo floors w/ cork soundproofing layer, in-ceiling lighting, fully wired for Directv & home theater w/ speakers throughout, recessed lighting & more. Updated kitchen features Corian counter-tops, under lighting for cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gas range & glass backsplash. Updated bathroom features spa-inspired glass & stone shower. This unit receives great natural light & amazing ocean breezes. Newer HVAC, wired alarm, soundproof walls, new baseboard & trim, plumbing for wet bar, in-unit washer/dryer, gas fireplace, Hunter Douglas blinds, side-by-side parking & extra storage. Enjoy the views of palm trees from the living room. Gated building w/ wired intercom/speaker access.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5430039)