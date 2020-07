Amenities

hardwood floors garage courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming, spacious, and light-filled residence as part of a four-plex. This one bedroom plus den, one-bathroom home includes living room and dining areas with wood floors, tiled kitchen with appliances, and tiled floors in the bathroom. The residence also shares a lovely communal courtyard with the other residences in the building. One-car garage included. Close to restaurants and shops. Currently vacant and available.