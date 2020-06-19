7061 W Firmament Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2017: Firmament Village, is an exclusive community of 9 homes on a private Cul-de-Sac located in the highly sought after CHISHOLM ESTATES neighborhood. This FULLY FURNISHED HOME features 4 bedrooms + Loft and 3 Bathrooms. First floor has a bedroom + full bath. ALL APPLIANCES included (Bertazonni Fridge, Dishwasher, and Oven + GE Washer/Dryer) Beautifully appointed kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertop, designer selected glass tile backsplash, wall mounted professional range hood, and walk-in pantry. Master suite includes a large walk in closet, quartz countertop, oversized master shower, and vanity with double sinks. SMART AND ENERGY EFFICIENT GREEN HOME, features dual zone heating and cooling, ECOBEE smart home thermostat, Smartlock entry lock, USB charging port, tankless water heater, recessed LED lighting. Home features laundry room conveniently located on the second floor, with quartz counter, laundry sink and plenty of storage. Exterior features, hand set masonry veneer, vinyl fencing, and beautiful front/rear yard landscaping, and many more features you must visit to experience. Seller will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for rent.