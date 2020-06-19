All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

7061 W Firmament Avenue

7061 Firmament Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7061 Firmament Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
FULLY FURNISHED AND BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 2017: Firmament Village, is an exclusive community of 9 homes on a private Cul-de-Sac located in the highly sought after CHISHOLM ESTATES neighborhood. This FULLY FURNISHED HOME features 4 bedrooms + Loft and 3 Bathrooms. First floor has a bedroom + full bath. ALL APPLIANCES included (Bertazonni Fridge, Dishwasher, and Oven + GE Washer/Dryer) Beautifully appointed kitchens with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertop, designer selected glass tile backsplash, wall mounted professional range hood, and walk-in pantry. Master suite includes a large walk in closet, quartz countertop, oversized master shower, and vanity with double sinks. SMART AND ENERGY EFFICIENT GREEN HOME, features dual zone heating and cooling, ECOBEE smart home thermostat, Smartlock entry lock, USB charging port, tankless water heater, recessed LED lighting. Home features laundry room conveniently located on the second floor, with quartz counter, laundry sink and plenty of storage. Exterior features, hand set masonry veneer, vinyl fencing, and beautiful front/rear yard landscaping, and many more features you must visit to experience. Seller will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have any available units?
7061 W Firmament Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have?
Some of 7061 W Firmament Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061 W Firmament Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7061 W Firmament Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061 W Firmament Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7061 W Firmament Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue offer parking?
No, 7061 W Firmament Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7061 W Firmament Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have a pool?
No, 7061 W Firmament Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7061 W Firmament Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7061 W Firmament Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7061 W Firmament Avenue has units with dishwashers.
