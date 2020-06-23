All apartments in Los Angeles
7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle

7057 N Middlesbury Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7057 N Middlesbury Ridge Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath house can be fully furnish and can be ADA proof move in ready . central AC , living room , family room , dining room , top of the lane appliances . very bright house . Great big back yard . lot size over 16,000 sqft . and the living area is over 3,200 sqft. great neighborhood and schools . with Extra bedding items included . Landlord will cooperate with insurance companies. Landlord will consider short or long term leases. For more pictures please contact listing agent .Utilities are included . up to mid size dog is OK -Landlord to approve . centrally located . close to Mall , school, Hospital ... . Agents please check agents/private remark regarding the commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have any available units?
7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have?
Some of 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle offers parking.
Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have a pool?
No, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have accessible units?
No, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7057 MIDDLESBURY RIDGE Circle has units with dishwashers.
