7053 Cozycroft Avenue

Amenities
This beautifully updated and Gated Ranch style home on a spacious back yard has 4 bedroom , 2 bath , with new tile flooring at the entrance and kitchen. Kitchen has Silestone counter tops and stainless Steel appliances along with a breakfast bar. Central heating and air conditioner. Wood like floors throughout and New Microwave , New dishwasher. New Blinds in whole house and remolded bathroom. Freshly painted exterior,gate area and paint interior some room . Electric gated front and an attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator for tenants use but no warranty. Must see to appreciate a move-in ready home. Close to Westfield Topanga Mall ,Costco. nearby elementary school.lFor information call May (818)653-2678CADRE #01008295