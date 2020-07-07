All apartments in Los Angeles
7053 Cozycroft Avenue
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:46 PM

7053 Cozycroft Avenue

7053 Cozycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7053 Cozycroft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated and Gated Ranch style home on a spacious back yard has 4 bedroom , 2 bath , with new tile flooring at the entrance and kitchen. Kitchen has Silestone counter tops and stainless Steel appliances along with a breakfast bar. Central heating and air conditioner. Wood like floors throughout and New Microwave , New dishwasher. New Blinds in whole house and remolded bathroom. Freshly painted exterior,gate area and paint interior some room . Electric gated front and an attached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator for tenants use but no warranty. Must see to appreciate a move-in ready home. Close to Westfield Topanga Mall ,Costco. nearby elementary school.lFor information call May (818)653-2678CADRE #01008295

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have any available units?
7053 Cozycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have?
Some of 7053 Cozycroft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7053 Cozycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7053 Cozycroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7053 Cozycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue offers parking.
Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7053 Cozycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7053 Cozycroft Avenue has units with dishwashers.

