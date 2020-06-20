705 Gayley Avenue 501

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access new construction

Unit 501 Available 09/01/20 Ultra-Modern Furnished Across Street from UCLA - Property Id: 281228



PLEASE TEXT 310-741-7152 OR 310.741.7153 for more Info



We are Not Located by fraternities, there are two large buildings and a street, Landfair Ave between us and the nearest fraternity.



Nov 2019 NEW Construction w/ controlled access, multiple Int/Ext Security cameras and elevator. Laundry in all apts. Central Heat & AC. Gated parking



Large 3 bed/2 full bath apt with 2 gated parking spots for July - September Move in



$6000 for up to 6 Renters = $1000pp



$6300 for up to 7 Renters = $900pp



Rent includes 2 Gated Parking Spots, All Apt Furniture, Internet-Wi-Fi, 50" Flatscreen TV, 200+ Channels of TV and Trash



No Pets Allowed



