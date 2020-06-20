All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

705 Gayley Avenue 501

705 Gayley Avenue · (310) 741-7153
Location

705 Gayley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 501 · Avail. Sep 1

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
new construction
Unit 501 Available 09/01/20 Ultra-Modern Furnished Across Street from UCLA - Property Id: 281228

PLEASE TEXT 310-741-7152 OR 310.741.7153 for more Info

We are Not Located by fraternities, there are two large buildings and a street, Landfair Ave between us and the nearest fraternity.

Nov 2019 NEW Construction w/ controlled access, multiple Int/Ext Security cameras and elevator. Laundry in all apts. Central Heat & AC. Gated parking

Large 3 bed/2 full bath apt with 2 gated parking spots for July - September Move in

$6000 for up to 6 Renters = $1000pp

$6300 for up to 7 Renters = $900pp

Rent includes 2 Gated Parking Spots, All Apt Furniture, Internet-Wi-Fi, 50" Flatscreen TV, 200+ Channels of TV and Trash

https://rentinwestwood.com/705-gayley
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281228
Property Id 281228

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have any available units?
705 Gayley Avenue 501 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have?
Some of 705 Gayley Avenue 501's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Gayley Avenue 501 currently offering any rent specials?
705 Gayley Avenue 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Gayley Avenue 501 pet-friendly?
No, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 offer parking?
Yes, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 does offer parking.
Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have a pool?
No, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 does not have a pool.
Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have accessible units?
No, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Gayley Avenue 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Gayley Avenue 501 has units with dishwashers.
