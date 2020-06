Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Furnished Venice style loft within walking distance to Abbot Kinney and the Boardwalk. Spacious 2 BD features new floors, modern designer bath and kitchen finishes with new stainless appliances, large shared private patio, Includes 1 assigned parking space, all utilities and basic internet. PET FRIENDLY!!! Available for short or long term, Ask agent for more details and available units.