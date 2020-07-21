All apartments in Los Angeles
702 Angelus Pl

702 Angelus Pl · No Longer Available
Location

702 Angelus Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Sweetest Cottage in Venice Beach - Property Id: 134121

This is the sweetest cottage in Venice Beach. Located on a residential tree-lined street, this stand-alone cottage is a retreat from the busy life on Abbot Kinney, yet walking distance to all the wonderful restaurants and shops, the Canals, the beach. Perfect for a professional on assignment in Silicon Beach, the cottage has a fully-equipped kitchen, new bathroom, five skylights, wood floors, and a wonderful outdoor patio area. It also comes with two bikes. Flexible lease, furnished/unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134121
Property Id 134121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Angelus Pl have any available units?
702 Angelus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Angelus Pl have?
Some of 702 Angelus Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Angelus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
702 Angelus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Angelus Pl pet-friendly?
No, 702 Angelus Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 702 Angelus Pl offer parking?
No, 702 Angelus Pl does not offer parking.
Does 702 Angelus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Angelus Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Angelus Pl have a pool?
No, 702 Angelus Pl does not have a pool.
Does 702 Angelus Pl have accessible units?
No, 702 Angelus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Angelus Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Angelus Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
