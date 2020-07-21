702 Angelus Pl

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Sweetest Cottage in Venice Beach - Property Id: 134121
This is the sweetest cottage in Venice Beach. Located on a residential tree-lined street, this stand-alone cottage is a retreat from the busy life on Abbot Kinney, yet walking distance to all the wonderful restaurants and shops, the Canals, the beach. Perfect for a professional on assignment in Silicon Beach, the cottage has a fully-equipped kitchen, new bathroom, five skylights, wood floors, and a wonderful outdoor patio area. It also comes with two bikes. Flexible lease, furnished/unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134121
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5442513)