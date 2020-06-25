All apartments in Los Angeles
7008 Colbath Ave

7008 N Colbath Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7008 N Colbath Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 10 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. Beautiful Home in Van Nuys! 3 Beds + 2 Bath 1,296 SF of living space on 6,166 SF lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Remolded Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances included (Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer & Dryer). Fireplace in living room and Nest Thermostat that can be controlled with your cell phone. Tankless water heater. Private front and back yard with covered patio, Fruit trees and much more 2 attached car garage. Sorry No Pets. Take advantage today! FOR SHOWINGS CALL RENE FUENTES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Colbath Ave have any available units?
7008 Colbath Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Colbath Ave have?
Some of 7008 Colbath Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Colbath Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Colbath Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Colbath Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Colbath Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7008 Colbath Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Colbath Ave offers parking.
Does 7008 Colbath Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7008 Colbath Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Colbath Ave have a pool?
No, 7008 Colbath Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Colbath Ave have accessible units?
No, 7008 Colbath Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Colbath Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 Colbath Ave has units with dishwashers.
