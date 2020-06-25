7008 Colbath Ave

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 10 FROM 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM. Beautiful Home in Van Nuys! 3 Beds + 2 Bath 1,296 SF of living space on 6,166 SF lot. Hardwood floors throughout. Remolded Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances included (Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, Washer & Dryer). Fireplace in living room and Nest Thermostat that can be controlled with your cell phone. Tankless water heater. Private front and back yard with covered patio, Fruit trees and much more 2 attached car garage. Sorry No Pets. Take advantage today! FOR SHOWINGS CALL RENE FUENTES