7004 Arizona Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7004 Arizona Avenue

7004 S Arizona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7004 S Arizona Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
garage
Perched high above the street, this spacious 5 bedroom home sits on more than half an acre in a prestigious area of Westchester. Two bedrooms plus a den (could be a 6th bedroom - it has a closet) are located downstairs. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms plus the master suite with 2 walk-in closets. A large kitchen, formal dining room, living room and family room complete the first floor. This home boasts 3 fireplaces, located in the family room which opens to the kitchen, the living room, and the master bedroom. Step out onto the large patio from the family room and living room and overlook the sprawling backyard. The second yard area is populated with fruit trees galore including avocado, orange, peach, lime, lemon, nectarine, and persimmon trees. A free standing bonus room and another bonus room attached to the garage offer a variety of options: game room, playroom, office, gym, storage... you name it. Air conditioning (2 separate zones), ceiling fans, smart technology includes Ecobee thermostat and Ring doorbell.

. The second tier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
7004 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 7004 Arizona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
