Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

6950 Remmet Ave #10

6950 Remmet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6950 Remmet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6950 Remmet Ave #10 Available 06/10/19 Lovely Remodeled 2 bedroom Condo!! - Lovely remodeled 2 bedroom Condo in gated complex!! This beautiful condo has newer carpet and paint throughout! Two spacious bedrooms with a bathroom for each, upstairs. Two balconies looking over the front of the property. Equipped with a fireplace and a wet bar, great for entertaining. Newer stainless steel appliances in cute kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included as non-warranted items. Two car attached garage. AVAILABLE 6/10/19

Minimum one year lease. Good credit and variable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over age of 18) to be submitted with applications.

Located South of Sherman Way, East of Topanga Canyon

Schools : Canoga Park Elementary, Christopher Columbus Middle School, Canoga Park Senior High

(RLNE4013309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have any available units?
6950 Remmet Ave #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have?
Some of 6950 Remmet Ave #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Remmet Ave #10 currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Remmet Ave #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Remmet Ave #10 pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 offer parking?
Yes, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 offers parking.
Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have a pool?
No, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have accessible units?
No, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Remmet Ave #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Remmet Ave #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
