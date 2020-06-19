All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6934 Chimineas Ave

6934 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6934 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, studio-type (auxiliary dwelling unit) home property rental in the very walkable Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA!

This studio is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Fernando with its many restaurants, shops, groceries, etc.

The unfurnished interior offers polished hardwood flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, oven/range, and microwave. It has electric heating and centralized A/C for climate control. There are washer and dryer hookups available. The exterior has a remote-controlled gate and a 600 sq. ft. yarda cool spot for some much-needed R&R. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets (under 30 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. It comes with uncovered, permitted parking.

Tenant pays landscaping whereas the landlord will cover electricity (PWP), water, trash, gas (Socal Gas), and sewage. Call now and make it yours!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 79

Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Jesse Owens Park, and Reseda Park.

Bus lines:
165 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5747612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 Chimineas Ave have any available units?
6934 Chimineas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6934 Chimineas Ave have?
Some of 6934 Chimineas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 Chimineas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6934 Chimineas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 Chimineas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 Chimineas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6934 Chimineas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6934 Chimineas Ave does offer parking.
Does 6934 Chimineas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 Chimineas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 Chimineas Ave have a pool?
No, 6934 Chimineas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6934 Chimineas Ave have accessible units?
No, 6934 Chimineas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 Chimineas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6934 Chimineas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
