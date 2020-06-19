6934 Chimineas Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, studio-type (auxiliary dwelling unit) home property rental in the very walkable Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, CA!



This studio is just minutes away to and from Downtown San Fernando with its many restaurants, shops, groceries, etc.



The unfurnished interior offers polished hardwood flooring. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, oven/range, and microwave. It has electric heating and centralized A/C for climate control. There are washer and dryer hookups available. The exterior has a remote-controlled gate and a 600 sq. ft. yarda cool spot for some much-needed R&R. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets (under 30 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. It comes with uncovered, permitted parking.



Tenant pays landscaping whereas the landlord will cover electricity (PWP), water, trash, gas (Socal Gas), and sewage. Call now and make it yours!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 79



Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Jesse Owens Park, and Reseda Park.



Bus lines:

165 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

162 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile



