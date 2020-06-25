6910 CAMROSE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Please Call or Text listing agent directly. 3rd Party websites are not reliable. Classic Spanish duplex in historic Hollywood Heights. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers quiet neighborhood living, canyon views and yet is close to everything. ~Newly re-finished Hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout. Large living room with barrel ceiling, floor to ceiling windows and wood burning fireplace. Steps up to formal dining room with built-ins. Open eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Back porch with, 1/2 bath, laundry room and pantry. 2nd floor has two bedrooms with canyon views and full bath. Private back yard with terraced patio and seating area. Private garage with additional driveway parking for 1 car. Amazing location. Walk to the Hollywood Bowl, Chinese Theater, Magic Castle, and Hollywood & Highland,The Dolby Theater, home to the Academy Awards. Only minutes to the major studios of Paramount, Disney, Universal and Warner Brothers.~