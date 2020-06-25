All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6910 CAMROSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6910 CAMROSE Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

6910 CAMROSE Drive

6910 Camrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6910 Camrose Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Please Call or Text listing agent directly. 3rd Party websites are not reliable. Classic Spanish duplex in historic Hollywood Heights. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers quiet neighborhood living, canyon views and yet is close to everything. ~Newly re-finished Hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout. Large living room with barrel ceiling, floor to ceiling windows and wood burning fireplace. Steps up to formal dining room with built-ins. Open eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Back porch with, 1/2 bath, laundry room and pantry. 2nd floor has two bedrooms with canyon views and full bath. Private back yard with terraced patio and seating area. Private garage with additional driveway parking for 1 car. Amazing location. Walk to the Hollywood Bowl, Chinese Theater, Magic Castle, and Hollywood & Highland,The Dolby Theater, home to the Academy Awards. Only minutes to the major studios of Paramount, Disney, Universal and Warner Brothers.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have any available units?
6910 CAMROSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have?
Some of 6910 CAMROSE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 CAMROSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6910 CAMROSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 CAMROSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6910 CAMROSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6910 CAMROSE Drive offers parking.
Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 CAMROSE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have a pool?
No, 6910 CAMROSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6910 CAMROSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 CAMROSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 CAMROSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College