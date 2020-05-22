6861 Hinds Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to your Spacious North Hollywood Condo! Walk in to a large and bright living room, with a separate dining area and a cozy fireplace. Offering you 1,195 sqft of living space. You can enjoy the appliances already inside, with your own fridge, pantry for your snacks, and your own washer & dryer. You also have a safe inside the property hidden! Dual pane windows all around, making it nice and quiet when its all closed. You have a balcony area for tea & coffee along with BBQ and you have the comfort of being on the second floor which is safe & has better views. Parking is Tandum for 2 vehicles, gated.