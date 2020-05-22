All apartments in Los Angeles
6861 Hinds Avenue

6861 Hinds Avenue · (818) 967-6311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6861 Hinds Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to your Spacious North Hollywood Condo! Walk in to a large and bright living room, with a separate dining area and a cozy fireplace. Offering you 1,195 sqft of living space. You can enjoy the appliances already inside, with your own fridge, pantry for your snacks, and your own washer & dryer. You also have a safe inside the property hidden! Dual pane windows all around, making it nice and quiet when its all closed. You have a balcony area for tea & coffee along with BBQ and you have the comfort of being on the second floor which is safe & has better views. Parking is Tandum for 2 vehicles, gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 Hinds Avenue have any available units?
6861 Hinds Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6861 Hinds Avenue have?
Some of 6861 Hinds Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6861 Hinds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6861 Hinds Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 Hinds Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6861 Hinds Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6861 Hinds Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6861 Hinds Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6861 Hinds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6861 Hinds Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 Hinds Avenue have a pool?
No, 6861 Hinds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6861 Hinds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6861 Hinds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 Hinds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6861 Hinds Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
