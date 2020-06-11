All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

6838 Yarmouth Ave

6838 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6838 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Charming Vintage House with large yard available now! - Adorable 2 bedroom.
Located in a quiet and convenient Reseda neighborhood. This home is really sweet! A large yard offers privacy and leisure. Relax on the patio or start a vegetable garden. The home is completely remodeled but still has beautiful original details like gorgeous hard wood floors, doors and closets.
The kitchen is bright and spacious with gas stove,plank tile flooring, double stainless sink, new counters and beautiful glass tile backslash. Stack able full size washer/dryer and central AC. This is your perfect home.

2 good size bedrooms with lots of closet space and beautifully remodeled bathroom with bath and pedestal sink.
Gardner included. The owner will consider 1 small pet with additional deposit.
Also includes 1 car separate garage.
Please call George for showings.
818-304-4880
Real Property Management
Lic #01705185
We follow all fair Housing Laws
Please leave your phone number in any inquiries.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3806770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have any available units?
6838 Yarmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have?
Some of 6838 Yarmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 Yarmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Yarmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Yarmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6838 Yarmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6838 Yarmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6838 Yarmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 6838 Yarmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 6838 Yarmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Yarmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 Yarmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
