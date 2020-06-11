6838 Yarmouth Ave

Amenities
Charming Vintage House with large yard available now! - Adorable 2 bedroom.
Located in a quiet and convenient Reseda neighborhood. This home is really sweet! A large yard offers privacy and leisure. Relax on the patio or start a vegetable garden. The home is completely remodeled but still has beautiful original details like gorgeous hard wood floors, doors and closets.
The kitchen is bright and spacious with gas stove,plank tile flooring, double stainless sink, new counters and beautiful glass tile backslash. Stack able full size washer/dryer and central AC. This is your perfect home.
2 good size bedrooms with lots of closet space and beautifully remodeled bathroom with bath and pedestal sink.
Gardner included. The owner will consider 1 small pet with additional deposit.
Also includes 1 car separate garage.
No Dogs Allowed
