6817 Independence Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Condition 2 story Townhome. 2 bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. New Paint throughout. Living room with balcony, high ceiling,

and Laminate flooring. Stackable Washer & Dryer hookup. Brand New Carpet upstairs. Master bedroom features a high ceiling. A few steps up

from the Master, there is a small loft or office space with a separate storage area and a large patio. Secured building. 2 car

tandem parking in garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Call Shant for questions 818-427-9393