6817 Independence Avenue

Amenities
Move in Condition 2 story Townhome. 2 bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. New Paint throughout. Living room with balcony, high ceiling,
and Laminate flooring. Stackable Washer & Dryer hookup. Brand New Carpet upstairs. Master bedroom features a high ceiling. A few steps up
from the Master, there is a small loft or office space with a separate storage area and a large patio. Secured building. 2 car
tandem parking in garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Call Shant for questions 818-427-9393