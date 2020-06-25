All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

6817 Independence Avenue

6817 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Condition 2 story Townhome. 2 bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths. New Paint throughout. Living room with balcony, high ceiling,
and Laminate flooring. Stackable Washer & Dryer hookup. Brand New Carpet upstairs. Master bedroom features a high ceiling. A few steps up
from the Master, there is a small loft or office space with a separate storage area and a large patio. Secured building. 2 car
tandem parking in garage. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Call Shant for questions 818-427-9393

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Independence Avenue have any available units?
6817 Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Independence Avenue have?
Some of 6817 Independence Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Independence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6817 Independence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Independence Avenue offers parking.
Does 6817 Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Independence Avenue have a pool?
No, 6817 Independence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6817 Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Independence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
