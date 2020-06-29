676 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Dont miss this rare opportunity to enjoy quiet, peaceful living at its finest. This house gives you plenty of room with an open floor plan, Live near Silicon Beach and be minutes to Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey, and close to LAX!! This home has just been rebuilt from the ground up in 2015. Hardwood floors throughout, Spacious light and bright living room with bay windows, two nice size bedrooms, This house has 3rd room which can be used as a bed room ,DEN or fully functional office. Bright kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances opens to separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Home is gated for security and privacy. kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove, microwave, one car garage parking and long driveway to park 3 more car. small back yard to relax or barbecue. This property is 2 houses on a lot. The back unit is rented, Parking for the back unit is off the alley in back, not from the front of this house. Water is included in rent.

It is available on 11/5/2019.