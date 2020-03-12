All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6754 Bellingham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6754 Bellingham Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM

6754 Bellingham Avenue

6754 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6754 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This fully updated 2 bed 2 bath house is priced just right and is ready for YOU! All utilities included in price this house is part of a triplex but feels like a single family home! With a separate entrance, 2 car gated parking, shared backyard ideal for entertainment, fully equipped with all appliances: washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and much more! House also features laminate floors and recessed lights throughout! Minutes away from the long awaited NoHoWest development, walking distance from Bellingham Elementary School, NoHo restaurants and shops, with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways. Stop by and make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
6754 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have?
Some of 6754 Bellingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6754 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6754 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6754 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6754 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6754 Bellingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6754 Bellingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 6754 Bellingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6754 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6754 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6754 Bellingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College