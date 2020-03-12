6754 Bellingham Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This fully updated 2 bed 2 bath house is priced just right and is ready for YOU! All utilities included in price this house is part of a triplex but feels like a single family home! With a separate entrance, 2 car gated parking, shared backyard ideal for entertainment, fully equipped with all appliances: washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove and much more! House also features laminate floors and recessed lights throughout! Minutes away from the long awaited NoHoWest development, walking distance from Bellingham Elementary School, NoHo restaurants and shops, with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways. Stop by and make it yours today!