6742 Gill Way

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful House was build in 2015; 3 Bedrooms,4 Bath;Located on the Awesome spot of hollywood hills.inside two master suites with views features all walk-in closets and full bath;The 3rd bedroom is more options of use !Spacious kitchen is equipped with center island, granite countertop, oversized designer sink, stainless steel appliances and cabinets; Nice Dining and living area are nearby with flooring window. The outside backyard provides the ultimate retreat spot ( BBQ area with trees).The custom-made contemporary Hunter Douglas shade covering all windows offers functionality and nice decorations over the house(By over $10K ).2 attached garage.centre AC included.Your Commute is easy to access Hollywood, DTLA,Studio city,Valley area, west Hollywood,North hollywood, Los Feliz; metro Red line,,,, Freeways 101,2,134,5,60,10,170 for getting around Great LA. ***No Office Calling!