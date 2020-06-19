All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

6742 Gill Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful House was build in 2015; 3 Bedrooms,4 Bath;Located on the Awesome spot of hollywood hills.inside two master suites with views features all walk-in closets and full bath;The 3rd bedroom is more options of use !Spacious kitchen is equipped with center island, granite countertop, oversized designer sink, stainless steel appliances and cabinets; Nice Dining and living area are nearby with flooring window. The outside backyard provides the ultimate retreat spot ( BBQ area with trees).The custom-made contemporary Hunter Douglas shade covering all windows offers functionality and nice decorations over the house(By over $10K ).2 attached garage.centre AC included.Your Commute is easy to access Hollywood, DTLA,Studio city,Valley area, west Hollywood,North hollywood, Los Feliz; metro Red line,,,, Freeways 101,2,134,5,60,10,170 for getting around Great LA. ***No Office Calling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6742 Gill Way have any available units?
6742 Gill Way has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6742 Gill Way have?
Some of 6742 Gill Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6742 Gill Way currently offering any rent specials?
6742 Gill Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6742 Gill Way pet-friendly?
No, 6742 Gill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6742 Gill Way offer parking?
Yes, 6742 Gill Way does offer parking.
Does 6742 Gill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6742 Gill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6742 Gill Way have a pool?
No, 6742 Gill Way does not have a pool.
Does 6742 Gill Way have accessible units?
No, 6742 Gill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6742 Gill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6742 Gill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
