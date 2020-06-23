All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6740 MILNER Road

6740 W Milner Road · No Longer Available
Location

6740 W Milner Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Nestled in the historical Whiteley Heights, this classic Mediterranean-style home is not to be missed. This protected, historic area is known for 1920's and 1930's architecture and was considered an artistic enclave near the studios of Hollywood. This gated home has three comfortable bedrooms, each with its own bath, a very spacious yard with children's play set, as well as a comfortable patio for entertaining. There is a small room adjoining the master bedroom that can be used as a nursery or reading room. There is a library, living room, dining room & kitchen all equipped with relevant amenities. Additionally, there is an additional living room with a projector, television [apple tv, cable, netflix] and smart remote technology. The laundry room has been converted into a speakeasy complete with a vintage arcade table. One of the two living areas which includes a pool table, in addition to a sound system which can be enjoyed throughout the house. A rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 MILNER Road have any available units?
6740 MILNER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6740 MILNER Road have?
Some of 6740 MILNER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 MILNER Road currently offering any rent specials?
6740 MILNER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 MILNER Road pet-friendly?
No, 6740 MILNER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6740 MILNER Road offer parking?
Yes, 6740 MILNER Road does offer parking.
Does 6740 MILNER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6740 MILNER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 MILNER Road have a pool?
No, 6740 MILNER Road does not have a pool.
Does 6740 MILNER Road have accessible units?
No, 6740 MILNER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 MILNER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6740 MILNER Road has units with dishwashers.
