6740 MILNER Road

Nestled in the historical Whiteley Heights, this classic Mediterranean-style home is not to be missed. This protected, historic area is known for 1920's and 1930's architecture and was considered an artistic enclave near the studios of Hollywood. This gated home has three comfortable bedrooms, each with its own bath, a very spacious yard with children's play set, as well as a comfortable patio for entertaining. There is a small room adjoining the master bedroom that can be used as a nursery or reading room. There is a library, living room, dining room & kitchen all equipped with relevant amenities. Additionally, there is an additional living room with a projector, television [apple tv, cable, netflix] and smart remote technology. The laundry room has been converted into a speakeasy complete with a vintage arcade table. One of the two living areas which includes a pool table, in addition to a sound system which can be enjoyed throughout the house. A rare opportunity.