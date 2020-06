Amenities

Well maintained Winnetka home! It offer 3 large bedrooms 2 large bathrooms. The living room is spacious and has view of the back yard. The kitchen offers wood cabinets with granite counter tops, tile floors and views of the sprawling front yard. The owners take pride in their property. They recently painted inside and out, replaced the stove, and added new fixtures in the bathrooms.