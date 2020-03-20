6724 W Hepburn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Home in the Hollywood Colony - City Views, High Ceilings and More! - This amazing home is a three Level Modern House, plus Roof Sun Deck, with Breathtaking City Views. Modern, Gorgeous, NEW Fully Furnished or Vacant Designer House in the rarely available Hollywood Colony and next to West Hollywood. This spectacular Detached Single Family 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home includes an attached two car garage with access directly to the house. It boasts a large open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, 10 Foot Ceilings with floor to ceiling windows for Abundant Natural Lighting. This is a must see, with it's approximately 2,000 sqft Living Area, plus 950 sqft Roof Sun Deck. A huge master bedroom with suite Bath, Walk-In Closet and Tons of Closet Space. Gorgeous Designer Cook's Kitchen, with Caesarstone Counters and Cabinetry, center island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer included, Central A/C. Entertain on the Private Roof Deck with Iconic Views of the Hollywood Sign and City. Great location and a short distance to Hollywood Landmarks. Will consider a short term lease - call to schedule an appointment



(RLNE4351642)