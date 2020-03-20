All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6724 W Hepburn Way

6724 W Hepburn Way · No Longer Available
Location

6724 W Hepburn Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Home in the Hollywood Colony - City Views, High Ceilings and More! - This amazing home is a three Level Modern House, plus Roof Sun Deck, with Breathtaking City Views. Modern, Gorgeous, NEW Fully Furnished or Vacant Designer House in the rarely available Hollywood Colony and next to West Hollywood. This spectacular Detached Single Family 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home includes an attached two car garage with access directly to the house. It boasts a large open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, 10 Foot Ceilings with floor to ceiling windows for Abundant Natural Lighting. This is a must see, with it's approximately 2,000 sqft Living Area, plus 950 sqft Roof Sun Deck. A huge master bedroom with suite Bath, Walk-In Closet and Tons of Closet Space. Gorgeous Designer Cook's Kitchen, with Caesarstone Counters and Cabinetry, center island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer included, Central A/C. Entertain on the Private Roof Deck with Iconic Views of the Hollywood Sign and City. Great location and a short distance to Hollywood Landmarks. Will consider a short term lease - call to schedule an appointment

(RLNE4351642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 W Hepburn Way have any available units?
6724 W Hepburn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 W Hepburn Way have?
Some of 6724 W Hepburn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 W Hepburn Way currently offering any rent specials?
6724 W Hepburn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 W Hepburn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 W Hepburn Way is pet friendly.
Does 6724 W Hepburn Way offer parking?
Yes, 6724 W Hepburn Way offers parking.
Does 6724 W Hepburn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 W Hepburn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 W Hepburn Way have a pool?
No, 6724 W Hepburn Way does not have a pool.
Does 6724 W Hepburn Way have accessible units?
No, 6724 W Hepburn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 W Hepburn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 W Hepburn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
