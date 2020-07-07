All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6722 Independence Ave 226

6722 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful Apartment Near The Village - Property Id: 190040

Priced to lease, beautiful apartment close to everything: Pierce College, The Village, Topanga Westfield Mall, Orange Metro Line, Warner Center, Schools, Restaurants, Parks and more...

Recently remodeled with new hardwood flooring in living room, new carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, central A/C, hookup for ice makers, plenty of closets and cupboard space, gated two parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190040
Property Id 190040

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5398350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have any available units?
6722 Independence Ave 226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have?
Some of 6722 Independence Ave 226's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 Independence Ave 226 currently offering any rent specials?
6722 Independence Ave 226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 Independence Ave 226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6722 Independence Ave 226 is pet friendly.
Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 offer parking?
Yes, 6722 Independence Ave 226 offers parking.
Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6722 Independence Ave 226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have a pool?
No, 6722 Independence Ave 226 does not have a pool.
Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have accessible units?
No, 6722 Independence Ave 226 does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 Independence Ave 226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6722 Independence Ave 226 has units with dishwashers.

