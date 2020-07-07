6722 Independence Ave 226

Amenities
Beautiful Apartment Near The Village - Property Id: 190040
Priced to lease, beautiful apartment close to everything: Pierce College, The Village, Topanga Westfield Mall, Orange Metro Line, Warner Center, Schools, Restaurants, Parks and more...
Recently remodeled with new hardwood flooring in living room, new carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, central A/C, hookup for ice makers, plenty of closets and cupboard space, gated two parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190040
Property Id 190040
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5398350)