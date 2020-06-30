All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6701 Berquist Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6701 Berquist Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

6701 Berquist Ave.

6701 Berquist Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6701 Berquist Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available immediately, a cozy yet accommodating 3 bedrooms 2 baths - Located walking distance to top-rated Welby Way Elementary. An excellent school district, quiet safe neighborhood.

Recently renovated top-to-bottom, so bright, clean and fresh throughout. All bedrooms feature large windows and full height closet space. Spacious master bedroom with double closet and private bathroom. Large hallway storage cabinets. Simple and clean kitchen space with lots of storage. Large two-car garage with shelving. Central AC and Heat. HUGE backyard with patio perfect to make as your own, whether to entertain, garden, BBQ with friends, host a birthday party camp out, or maybe just to roll out a yard chair to relax in the sun. Living conveniences just down the street; Trader Joes, Walmart, Target, Sprouts, 24hr fitness, too many to list! Plus, the beautiful Malibu hills and beach both in under 30 minutes!! So many reasons to make this your new home.

Pets welcome after breed approval and additional pet fee. Applicants will require rental screening, and proof of combined income no less than twice a rent rate per/month. Available for viewing immediately. Flexible schedule, please leave a message for a prompt return call. Emails welcome as well.

(RLNE4413911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Berquist Ave. have any available units?
6701 Berquist Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Berquist Ave. have?
Some of 6701 Berquist Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Berquist Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Berquist Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Berquist Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Berquist Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Berquist Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Berquist Ave. offers parking.
Does 6701 Berquist Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Berquist Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Berquist Ave. have a pool?
No, 6701 Berquist Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Berquist Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6701 Berquist Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Berquist Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Berquist Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College