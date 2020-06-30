6701 Berquist Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated 24hr gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage

Available immediately, a cozy yet accommodating 3 bedrooms 2 baths - Located walking distance to top-rated Welby Way Elementary. An excellent school district, quiet safe neighborhood.



Recently renovated top-to-bottom, so bright, clean and fresh throughout. All bedrooms feature large windows and full height closet space. Spacious master bedroom with double closet and private bathroom. Large hallway storage cabinets. Simple and clean kitchen space with lots of storage. Large two-car garage with shelving. Central AC and Heat. HUGE backyard with patio perfect to make as your own, whether to entertain, garden, BBQ with friends, host a birthday party camp out, or maybe just to roll out a yard chair to relax in the sun. Living conveniences just down the street; Trader Joes, Walmart, Target, Sprouts, 24hr fitness, too many to list! Plus, the beautiful Malibu hills and beach both in under 30 minutes!! So many reasons to make this your new home.



Pets welcome after breed approval and additional pet fee. Applicants will require rental screening, and proof of combined income no less than twice a rent rate per/month. Available for viewing immediately. Flexible schedule, please leave a message for a prompt return call. Emails welcome as well.



(RLNE4413911)